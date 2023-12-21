(Bloomberg) -- Bank Indonesia left its benchmark interest rate unchanged to keep inflation under control in the face of surging food costs, while signaling any easing is unlikely to happen before the second half of 2024.

The decision to keep the BI rate — formerly called the seven-day reverse repurchase rate — at a four-year high of 6% was predicted by all 29 economists in a Bloomberg survey. Governor Perry Warjiyo, who late last month hinted that the rate will stay at the current level for some time, said on Thursday that the bank won’t necessarily follow the US Federal Reserve in cutting rates.

“We may only start to ascertain the risks of exchange-rate stability and other risks in the second half of 2024,” the governor said when asked about BI’s own easing path. The space to pivot might open up if the rupiah strengthens more quickly and inflation slows, “but we will not rush.”

“We want to ensure that the inflation target of 1.5%-3.5% is achieved. That’s it. Period,” Warjiyo said, referring to next year’s price target.

His signal underlines the caution among Asia’s central banks, with the Philippines and Australia also refraining from any dovish talk amid lingering price pressures. This despite the recent signal from the Fed that it could soon cut rates, which has driven funds back into emerging-market assets and buoyed currencies like the rupiah.

BI’s extended pause is part of the central bank’s “preemptive and forward-looking steps to ensure inflation remains under control within the target.” As consumer price gains quickened for the second straight month in November, the governor said there are a “number of risks” to inflation, especially from food costs, that could derail price expectations.

Warjiyo is also keeping a watchful eye on exchange-rate volatility to mitigate imported inflation. Dwindling exports are widening the current-account deficit and any setback to the US easing signal could reverse capital flows.

BI is penciling in 50 basis points of Fed rate cuts starting in the second half of 2024 — a less aggressive view than the market’s expectation for 75-basis point easing starting in the April-June period, he said.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

A rate cut in Indonesia still appears to be some way off... Even with the rupiah having recently recouped ground it lost this year against the dollar, the central bank doesn’t look convinced the currency is out of the woods.

— Tamara Mast Henderson, economist

For the full note, click here

The rupiah held its loss against the greenback, closing 0.1% weaker after the decision. Indonesia’s benchmark stock index was down 0.1%.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy is battling rising costs of rice, sugar and chili that have spurred volatile food inflation to the fastest in nine months. That took November inflation to 2.86%, further above the midpoint of the central bank’s new target range for 2024. Price pressures may pose a threat to the already slowing growth of domestic demand.

Other key points from his briefing:

The bank maintained its growth forecast at 4.5%-5.3% this year and 4.7%-5.5% in 2024. Next year’s elections will likely add 0.6% to consumption growth

Volatile food inflation will see an “upward bias” next year due to supply issues. BI will work with the government to ensure sufficient stocks and boost farm productivity

BI assured there was ample liquidity despite resisting rate cuts. Loan growth was at 9.74% in November, the fastest pace since March, driven by trade and social services sectors

The central bank will continue using monetary tools to attract inflows. As of Dec. 19, though, only about 23% of the 230 trillion rupiah in local-currency securities and a minuscule 1.4% of the $421.5 million dollar notes were held by non-residents

Exporters have placed $2.4 billion so far in BI’s special term deposit facility, mostly in the three-month tenor

--With assistance from Norman Harsono, Tomoko Sato and Clarissa Batino.

(Updates with more details from briefing)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.