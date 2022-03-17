(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank left its policy rate unchanged, seeking to sustain its recovery while keeping a close eye on impacts from the war in Ukraine.

Bank Indonesia kept the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.5% on Thursday, as predicted by all 29 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The rate has been at a record low since February 2021.

The decision to stand pat underscores the central bank’s focus to firming a robust recovery from the pandemic for Southeast Asia’s biggest economy. It comes as shocks from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reverberate through the global economy and after the Fed raised its benchmark rate.

Indonesia’s rupiah has been the least depreciated currencies in Asia as the U.S. dollar strengthens, taking some pressure off the central bank to act, as a surge in commodities prices has buoyed export earnings.

Bank Indonesia has been on watch for imported inflation pressures while consumer prices still hover at the lower end of the its 2%-4% target, which it reiterated Thursday. Prices of some domestic foods, such as cooking oil and soybeans, have gone up despite market intervention by the government. As well, the Value Added Tax is set to increase to 11% in April, while fuel prices may rise to ease the subsidy strain on the budget.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.