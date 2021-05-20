(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia has started an investigation into a possible leak of social security data involving its more than 270 million population.

The government is probing whether the data held by its Healthcare and Social Security Agency, known as BPJS, has been leaked, Communications Minister Johnny Gerard Plate said in a text message to Bloomberg. BPJS Kesehatan, which manages the country’s universal healthcare program, is investigating whether it was involved in the leak.

“We have deployed a special team to track and find the source as soon as possible,” the agency said in a statement. It maintains a strict and layered security system at its big data complex to safeguard people’s information, it added.

The probe comes as the country pushes forward with a campaign to inoculate more than 180 million people against Covid-19, with the program reliant on digital registrations to verify identity and eligibility. BPJS Kesehatan also holds information related to people’s contact detail, residence and preferred healthcare facility.

