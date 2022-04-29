(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia, the current chair of the G-20, has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russia’s Vladimir Putin for the grouping’s big ticket summit scheduled this later year. Both leaders have accepted the invitation.

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said the pandemic and the war in Ukraine has an impact on the recovery of the global economy and it was in this context that he invited both the leaders to the summit in separate calls with them.

“I expressed my hope that the war can end soon and a peaceful solution through talks can progress,” he said in a speech. “We understand that G-20 can be a catalyst for global economic recovery and if we talk about the global economic recovery.”

It comes after the U.S. and other nations pressed Indonesia to add Ukraine, frustrated at Jakarta’s refusal to exclude Putin. The host nation typically invites leaders from a handful of non G-20 states to attend as observers.

Russia has been heavily sanctioned by some G-20 states for its war in Ukraine, and leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden would be unlikely to sit at the same table as Putin if he joined the meeting. Biden has said he would support Russia being evicted from the G-20 entirely, although other members like China have opposed that.

