(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee said it’s interviewing an off-duty pilot who was aboard a Boeing 737 Max 8 plane a day before the aircraft crashed.

The comments come a day after Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, on the previously undisclosed story of an off-duty pilot who had helped the crew of a Lion Air flight disable a malfunctioning Boeing Co. flight-control system and save the plane, which crashed the following day. It also came after Reuters reported details of the struggle the crew faced on the day of the disaster, which resulted in the death of all 189 people aboard.

