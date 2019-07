Indonesia Issues Tsunami Alert for 7.1 Quake in Ternate

(Bloomberg) -- Early tsunami alert was issued by Indonesia’s Meteorological Agency, known as BMKG, after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Ternate in the country’s North Maluku province.

Earthquake erupted at 22:08 p.m. Jakarta time

