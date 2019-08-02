(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia issued a tsunami alert for its most populous islands Java and Sumatra after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Southeast Asian nation.

The tremor was felt in capital Jakarta, prompting people to flee buildings. The Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysics Agency said the quake may cause tsunamis as high as 3 meters (10 feet) in the southern portion of Pandeglang, Panaitan island and in the west coast-south of Lampung.

Residents in places under tsunami alert were asked to move to higher ground. Local television footage showed people in Soekarno-Hatta airport running out of the building. The meteorological agency said it hasn’t received information on any casualties or damage.

The epicenter was a depth of 10 meters, considered as “shallow” or close to the surface, said Agus Wibowo, spokesman at the disaster mitigation agency.

Last year, Indonesia was rattled by more than 11,500 earthquakes, almost double the annual average of the past decade, according to the nation’s meteorological agency.

(Updates with disaster mitigation agency comment.)

