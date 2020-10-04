(Bloomberg) -- An Indonesian parliamentary body approved the latest version of an omnibus bill on jobs that the government says will boost investment and revive an economy battered by the pandemic.

The bill will be submitted to a plenary session after all but two parties agreed to it, state news agency Antara on Sunday cited Supratman Andi Agtas, chairman of parliament’s legislative body, as saying. Social Justice Party and former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s Democratic Party opposed it, according to the report.

The proposed law has been met with resistance from labor groups. Unions will stick to their plan to hold a three-day national rally from Oct. 6 that is expected to draw about 2 million workers, Said Iqbal, president of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions, said in a statement.

Workers are opposed to the bill’s call for a reduction in severance pay to 25 months of wages from 32 months and the introduction of indefinite labor contracts, Iqbal said.

Indonesian Workers Rally Against New Job Bill, Massive Layoffs

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.