(Bloomberg) -- A majority of lawmakers in Indonesia’s parliament voiced their support for a bill aimed at creating jobs and investments.

Ruling parties Golkar, Gerindra and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle or PDI-P said they’re in favor of passing the omnibus bill on jobs in the parliament’s plenary meeting on Monday. Other parties are still presenting their opinions on the bill.

The law that seeks to simplify and revise more than 70 existing regulations will overhaul the country’s labor rules, make it easier for companies to secure permits and ease foreign ownership rules. The government is seeking to pass it into law before about 2 million workers are set to protest against it in a three-day nationwide strike from Tuesday.

The parliament was previously set to hold its plenary meeting on Oct. 8.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.