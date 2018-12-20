4h ago
Indonesia Keeps Benchmark Rate Unchanged as Rupiah Rebounds
(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, pausing after six hikes since May helped to stem a rout in the currency.
The seven-day reverse repurchase rate was left at 6 percent on Thursday in a decision that was expected by almost all of the 26 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The central bank has raised rates by a total of 175 basis points in the past seven months, following the Federal Reserve in tightening policy.
- All but two of the 26 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted the decision after a front-loaded policy action of a surprise 25 basis-point hike last month
- Bank Indonesia has been one of the more aggressive central banks in Asia this year, and has been rewarded with a rebound in the currency as emerging markets recovered
- The rupiah has gained more than 2 percent against the dollar this quarter, paring its decline this year to about 7 percent. Foreign investors have pumped more than $2.5 billion into government bonds since the beginning of October, signaling an upswing in sentiment towards Indonesia
- Consumer prices remain subdued, rising 3.2 percent in November from a year ago, well within the central bank’s 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent target band
- The current-account deficit remains a worry for policy makers after it ballooned to 3.4 percent of gross domestic product in the third quarter. The trade deficit widened to $2.1 billion in November, the highest since July 2013, driven by a surge in imports
