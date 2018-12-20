(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, pausing after six hikes since May helped to stem a rout in the currency.

The seven-day reverse repurchase rate was left at 6 percent on Thursday in a decision that was expected by almost all of the 26 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The central bank has raised rates by a total of 175 basis points in the past seven months, following the Federal Reserve in tightening policy.

All but two of the 26 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted the decision after a front-loaded policy action of a surprise 25 basis-point hike last month

Bank Indonesia has been one of the more aggressive central banks in Asia this year, and has been rewarded with a rebound in the currency as emerging markets recovered

The rupiah has gained more than 2 percent against the dollar this quarter, paring its decline this year to about 7 percent. Foreign investors have pumped more than $2.5 billion into government bonds since the beginning of October, signaling an upswing in sentiment towards Indonesia

Consumer prices remain subdued, rising 3.2 percent in November from a year ago, well within the central bank’s 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent target band

The current-account deficit remains a worry for policy makers after it ballooned to 3.4 percent of gross domestic product in the third quarter. The trade deficit widened to $2.1 billion in November, the highest since July 2013, driven by a surge in imports

