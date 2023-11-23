(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged while signaling that it remains watchful of risks to the rupiah and the inflation outlook.

Bank Indonesia held its seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 6% on Thursday, as predicted by 25 of 31 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The rest expected a quarter-point hike to 6.25%, after last month’s surprise tightening.

“This decision remains consistent with the policy of stabilizing the rupiah exchange rate from the impact of high global uncertainty, and as a preemptive and forward-looking step to mitigate the impact on imported inflation,” Governor Perry Warjiyo said in his briefing.

The rate pause comes as risks for central banks receded this month, with markets expecting the Federal Reserve to be likely done with its own tightening campaign while fears of a broader Middle East conflict have eased. Bank Indonesia though isn’t ruling out a slim possibility of another Fed hike, Warjiyo said.

“The dynamics of ‘risk on, risk off, risk on, risk off’ are very uncertain,” Warjiyo said of the Fed and how its decision impacts markets, adding that Bank Indonesia would assess developments again next month.

The Philippine central bank, which last month resumed tightening just like Indonesia, stood pat last week while Thailand is seen to pause its one-year rate hike campaign on Nov. 29, adding to signs that the recent wave of monetary tightening in parts of Asia may be short lived.

The rupiah held on to an earlier gain of 0.1% after the decision, keeping this month’s advance at about 2%, while the benchmark stock index was up 1.3%. The local currency strengthened along with most peers in the region in November, from being the weakest last month.

“If you look at the current situation, domestic inflation is low, but in the future there are risks, especially imported inflation from global energy and food prices and rupiah depreciation,” Warjiyo said.

Monetary policy is decided based on the outlook for the next two years, the governor added, as it takes about four to six quarters for the impact of interest rate moves to work their way through the economy.

The BI will sustain its campaign to stabilize the rupiah and keep imported inflation in check amid persistent global market uncertainty and rising fuel costs, Warjiyo said.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

A rate cut in Indonesia still appears to be a long way off. Bank Indonesia signaled currency vulnerability remains the focus of its monetary stance. (It) clearly isn’t convinced the rupiah is yet out of the woods. We agree. Global monetary tightening is likely to hit labor markets and risk appetite more harshly next year.

—Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economist

For the full note, click here

Higher food and energy costs had prompted the BI to raise its 2024 inflation forecast to 3.2% from an earlier estimate of 2.8%. The BI pledged to keep inflation within its 1.5%-3.5% target in the coming year after capping price gains within its 2%-4% goal in 2023, the governor said.

Indonesia’s economic trajectory remains solid, Warjiyo said, reiterating the central bank’s forecast of a 4.5%-5.3% gross domestic product growth this year. Southeast Asia’s largest economy grew at the slowest pace in two years in the third quarter.

The upcoming presidential election, as well as a salary increase for government employees next year, should also spur domestic activity, Warjiyo said. Campaign spending may also stoke prices.

The BI can afford to wait and assess its next policy move while wielding its market tools to smooth out any lingering currency volatility.

Its maiden auction of dollar notes this week was oversubscribed, while its rupiah securities are seeing stronger interest — both bringing in much-needed inflows. Dollar-denominated sukuk will be introduced to the market on Nov. 28, Warjiyo said.

The central bank is coordinating with fiscal authorities to ensure its securities don’t crowd out the market, even as it offers higher interest rates than government bonds at times to lure investors, said the governor.

