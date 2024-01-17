(Bloomberg) -- Bank Indonesia left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, and signaled caution in easing monetary policy as it awaits more convincing signs of rupiah stability and manageable inflation.

The BI-Rate was maintained at 6% on Wednesday, as expected by all 28 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Governor Perry Warjiyo told reporters that policymakers will be “patient” and watch for any risks to the local currency and inflation, especially from geopolitical tensions and uncertainty around the Federal Reserve’s easing path.

“Of course, there will still be room for a reduction in the BI rate in the future,” Warjiyo said at the briefing. That depends on how quickly the rupiah strengthens, if inflation remains manageable, and credit growth is stable enough to support the economy, he added.

“We will meet again next month to measure our patience or impatience regarding policy direction,” he said, without committing to any time-frame for a pivot. In December, he had said rate cuts were unlikely in the first half of 2024.

A weakening currency could worsen price pressures in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, which has had to ramp up rice imports by over 600% in 2023 amid droughts induced by the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Continuing supply disruptions due to dry weather along with rising demand from activities leading to the Feb. 14 election as well as the Muslim fasting season of Ramadan could stoke food costs. Volatile food inflation came in at a still-hot 6.73% in December. While the headline print has eased to 2.61%, that level is above the midpoint of BI’s 1.5%-3.5% inflation target for this year.

Faltering exports, dragged by lower commodity prices of coal and palm oil, also eroded the nation’s trade surplus last year by a third to $37 billion and removes a pillar of support for the rupiah. The rupiah held an earlier loss to close at 15,640 against the greenback on Wednesday, its weakest in a month. It’s down 1.6% so far this year.

Central banks across the globe have been wary of premature rate cuts, as war continues in Europe and the Middle East, and tensions simmer between Taiwan and China. At home, national elections in February adds political uncertainty. President Joko Widodo, who’s overseen massive infrastructure investment and ramped up onshore processing of resources, ends his two-term reign later this year.

Bank Indonesia expects the Fed to start easing in the second half of this year with three rate cuts totaling 75 basis points. That should help the rupiah strengthen further despite its recent fluctuations. To bring in more foreign flows, the central bank plans to boost the use of special facilities for export dollars.

However, indications that borrowing costs could stay higher for longer ups the risk of stifling Indonesia’s already tepid consumer spending and bank lending in a year of political transition. Slowing economic growth has been a major talk point ahead of the February vote, as presidential candidates pledge to create more jobs, boost mineral processing and invest in infrastructure to spur expansion beyond the usual 5% trajectory.

Far from accelerating, gross domestic product data due next month will likely show Southeast Asia’s largest economy grew at a slower 4.7% clip in the fourth-quarter after a 4.9% showing in the previous three months, according to Miguel Chanco of Pantheon Macroeconomics Ltd.

“This might seem like minor shifts to the casual observer,” he said. “But sub-5% growth says a lot is wrong in the Indonesian context, where this headline rate is effectively married to the 5% mark.”

The last time BI eased before the pandemic, GDP growth was starting to slow from “just a touch above 5%,” Chanco noted. The central bank retained its economic growth forecasts for 2023 and the current year at 4.5%-5.3% and 4.7%-5.5%, respectively.

