(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia has lifted its ban on Australian cattle imports, while calling on the cattle exporter to tighten inspections to ensure the shipments are free of disease.

Shipments from banned farms are allowed starting Friday, according to Indonesia’s head of agriculture quarantine agency, Bambang, who goes by one name.

Indonesia is Australia’s largest export market for live cattle, accounting for A$562 million ($367 million) of overall trade in 2022.

The bans were enacted about a month ago after cattle sourced from a handful of farms in Australia tested positive for lumpy skin disease after spending time in Indonesia. Shortly after, Malaysia enacted a similar suspension, which was withdrawn on Wednesday. Australian maintains that it is free from Lumpy Skin Disease.

“We have agreed to a range of additional conditions that Indonesia requested, all of which we are confident that Australian producers and exporters can meet,” Murray Watt, Australia’s agriculture minister, told reporters on Saturday. He said the news was “terrific,” adding that “this is a really important, really valuable trade, particularly for Northern Australia.”

LSD primarily affects cattle and buffalo, and can result in animal welfare issues and significant production losses. It doesn’t pose a risk to humans.

