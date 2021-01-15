(Bloomberg) -- Indonesians who have completed coronavirus vaccination may be exempted from having to show negative test result to travel by plane.

The government will issue digital certificates stored on mobile phone apps that people can use as a waiver for the test requirement when they travel by plane, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in parliamentary hearing on Thursday. The plan is meant to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Similar incentives could be imposed for other activities, including going to movies and concerts as well as other social gatherings, he added.

