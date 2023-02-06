Indonesia May Raise Nearly $2 Billion from Three State Company IPOs

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia may raise close to $2 billion selling shares in three state companies before the end of the third quarter, buoyed by the stock market’s recent rally.

PT Pertamina Hulu Energi, the upstream unit of state energy firm PT Pertamina, is in talks with the financial regulator and the bourse to offer less than 10% stake in the second quarter, said State-owned Enterprise Deputy Minister Pahala Mansury.

Pertamina Geothermal is marketing a 9.78 trillion rupiah ($650 million) IPO in what could be Indonesia’s biggest in a year, while palm grower PalmCo. could raise up to $672 million in the third quarter.

The government is divesting stakes in state companies to fund expansion and reduce reliance on the state budget. The Jakarta Composite Index was among the top performers in Asia last year, in contrast with declines in China and Korea.

While even a 10% stake in Hulu Energi could be worth $2.5-3 billion, less may be sold to ensure the market can absorb such a large offering that would follow Pertamina Geothermal’s IPO this month, Mansury said in an interview on Friday. The Financial Services Authority said on Monday Hulu Energi could raise as much as 9 trillion rupiah.

“Floating three state companies this year is ideal,” said Mansury. For PalmCo. “this is the best momentum to find additional funding.”

PalmCo. would be raising funds to expand its downstreaming business and boost local production of olein, stearin, and biodiesel, he said.

Other comments from the interview:

Middle Eastern wealth funds have committed to buy 10%-15% of Pertamina Geothermal via the IPO, while the Indonesian wealth fund INA will purchase 5%

State-owned MIND ID will acquire at least 11% stake of PT Vale Indonesia from current owners under their divestment plan

Govt to seek private partners to jointly develop Gesits electric motorcycles, which is owned by state builder PT Wijaya Karya and other state firms

PT Bukit Asam may complete a transaction to acquire state utility PLN’s coal-fired plant in Pelabuhan Ratu in the third quarter

