(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia has named Ridha Wirakusumah to lead its new wealth fund, which is set out to bring in funds to invest in local projects from infrastructure to healthcare.

Wirakusumah has held positions at General Electric Co. and American International Group Inc. in Hong Kong as well as at PT Bank Permata, President Joko Widodo said in a briefing in Jakarta. Arief Budiman will serve as deputy CEO.

