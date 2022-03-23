(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia needs more bankable projects to close the $51 billion annual funding gap in its climate adjustment plan for infrastructure, according to the Asian Development Bank.

The Southeast Asian country needs $74 billion a year to build climate-resilient infrastructure, and its government can only meet 34% of that, according to a report issued by Climate Bonds Initiative in collaboration with ADB. As private and international finance will be critical, Indonesia needs to offer investment-ready projects and offer profitable pricing structure.

The tropical nation is also falling short of its renewable energy potential, the report said. Indonesia would need to double its renewable energy capacity, from just 11.4% of the national energy mix last year, to meet its 2025 emission target. That alone would demand $154 billion of investments.

Several ongoing projects that need financing include:

$1.96 billion mass-rapid transit project in Jakarta

$1.04 billion hydroelectric power plant with 943-megawatt capacity in West Java, which still needs $826.9 million of loans

$650 million to protect the northern coast of Java, with $500 million funded by an ADB loan

$224 million waste-to-energy plant in Semarang, Central Java

$165 million geothermal project with 110-megawatt capacity run by a joint venture between an affiliated company of PT Medco Energi Internasional and Ormat Technologies Inc

The report was issued by Climate Bonds Initiative in collaboration with ADB, Indonesia’s PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur and Asean Catalytic Green Finance Facility.

