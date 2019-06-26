(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.

An Indonesian court is set to rule on an appeal against the re-election of President Joko Widodo, with tens of thousands of armed police and military personnel deployed across Jakarta to quell any outbreak of political violence.

The Constitutional Court will rule at 12:30 p.m. local time Thursday on whether the official result declaring Jokowi, as Widodo is known, as the winner of the April 17 election was legal, according to court spokesman Fajar Laksono. Prabowo Subianto, who challenged Jokowi in a bitterly contested election, had repeatedly claimed victory, alleging irregularities in the polls. The former general initiated the legal case, which is seeking disqualification of Jokowi and a fresh vote.

With a group backing Prabowo, as Subianto is commonly known, pledging to gather 100,000 people for a rally on Thursday, authorities will deploy 47,000 security personnel around the court, the president’s palace, parliament and the election commission’s offices. Nine people were killed and hundreds injured in two days of violent clashes amid protests against the official announcement of Jokowi’s win last month.

Though the police have barred groups from holding any rallies around the court, PA 212, which organized mass demonstration to seek jailing of former Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama in 2016, began to gather its supporters in the capital from Wednesday. Coordinating Minister for Politics, Legal, and Security Affairs Wiranto said police will act against those defying the ban on gathering.

No Surprise

“The judges have decided to bring forward the ruling by a day and it’s a signal that there are no sharp differences among them,” said Djayadi Hanan, executive director of polling group Saiful Mujani Research & Consulting. “It’s unlikely that there would be a surprise. The judges are likely to reject Prabowo’s application.”

Still, the opposition was confident of a favorable ruling, said Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak, a spokesman for Prabowo, noting he would accept the court decision. Jokowi’s campaign team believes the court will reject Prabowo’s challenge, according to Ade Irfan Pulungan, a lawyer and member of the team.

The election campaign was marred by identity politics, with the opposition targeting the president’s religious credentials and his alleged proximity to China. Some of the most conservative regions -- such as West Java, West Sumatra and Aceh -- overwhelmingly voted for Prabowo, who was backed by hardline Islamic groups and parties, data from the elections commission showed.

Healing Divide

The court ruling should help heal the divide caused by the disputed outcome and allow Jokowi to focus on steps to shield Southeast Asia’s largest economy from an escalating U.S.-China trade war that’s threatening to hurt growth and fuel a trade deficit. The president heads into the second term with an increased coalition majority in parliament will help him pass tough laws to open up Southeast Asia’s largest economy and draw foreign investors.

With Jokowi looking to reboot his cabinet, Prabowo’s Gerindra party has signaled it’s open to joining.

“Both sides have issued many statements calling for reconciliation and the court proceedings itself was a form of reconciliation,” Hanan said. “Jokowi has also stated that he would be a president for all Indonesians and that’s reconciliation as well.”

Jokowi, who won 55.5% votes, is scheduled to be sworn in for a second five-year term in October.

To contact the reporter on this story: Arys Aditya in Jakarta at aaditya5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Thomas Kutty Abraham at tabraham4@bloomberg.net;Ruth Pollard at rpollard2@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.