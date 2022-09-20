(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian legislators passed a new law to offer consumers better protection against data breaches that have intensified over the past two years.

The new legislation will hold data operators liable for up to five years in jail and a maximum fine of 5 billion rupiah ($334,000) for leaking or misusing private information. The deliberation of the bill was held up for more than a year.

“This marks a new era in the management of personal data in Indonesia, especially in digital,” Communications and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate said on Tuesday after the plenary session to legislate the new law.

