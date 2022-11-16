(Bloomberg) -- Two Southeast Asian central banks are expected to deliver another round of outsized rate increases on Thursday to tame inflation and shore up their currencies.

Twenty-two of 33 economists surveyed by Bloomberg see Bank Indonesia raising its benchmark rate by half-point, while 10 expect a 25 basis-point move and one predicts a 75 basis points action. Meanwhile, 23 of 24 surveyed on Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ decision see a 75 basis-point increase as telegraphed by Governor Felipe Medalla, with only one analyst anticipating a half-point move.

BI and BSP are “two previously reluctant hikers now firmly on the rate hike path,” said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING Groep NV in Manila.

As of the third quarter, both nations have recorded robust economic growth, which allows space for their central banks to continue with their most aggressive monetary tightening in decades. Both BI and BSP are contending with high inflation and currency pressures as a hawkish Federal Reserve spurs dollar strength.

Here’s what to watch out for in Thursday’s decisions:

Indonesia

Indonesia’s central bank will likely take its key rate to 5.25%, its highest level since 2019, as it powers ahead with its “front-loaded, preemptive and forward-looking” monetary policy stance.

While headline inflation eased in October despite higher fuel prices, Governor Perry Warjiyo will likely be more concerned about the Fed and the continued outflows that have sent the rupiah weakening 2.4% so far this quarter, the biggest loser in Asia. Faster-than-expected economic growth could assure policymakers that recovery is strong enough to absorb the impact of further tightening.

“Should the Federal Reserve’s 75-basis point rate hikes threaten to further compress rate differentials between Indonesia and the US, we think BI could feel compelled to stay aggressive in December before easing its tightening process next year,” said Barclays Plc economist Brian Tan.

Others don’t share that point of view. Maybank Investment Banking Group’s Lee Ju Ye is convinced the BI will slow the pace of rate increases to support domestic demand recovery, given looming risks for Southeast Asia’s largest economy. Retail sales and exports -- an engine for growth this year -- are showing signs of slowing expansion.

Unemployment remains above pre-pandemic levels, and proposals for a minimum wage increase could yet fan price pressures, she said, penciling in a 25 basis-point move Thursday.

Philippines

The Philippines is widely expected to deliver another big rate increase to support the peso and help cool inflation at a near 14-year high.

The BSP will raise the key rate by the same size as the Fed’s increase, Governor Medalla had said hours after the US tightened policy earlier this month and as global central banks moved to defend their currencies.

The rationale for a three-quarter-point action is to maintain the interest-rate differential with the US and to limit its currency impact, according to analysts at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. A weak peso, which has depreciated by about 11% year-to-date, fans prices of key imports such as fuel and rice.

The authority is expected to unveil updated inflation forecasts, which could provide insights into whether spillover effects would materialize. Analysts will also be watching for clues to whether BSP will continue to move in lockstep with the Fed. Economists in a Bloomberg survey expect the key rate to rise to 5.5% by the end of this year, and to 5.75% by March.

--With assistance from Cynthia Li.

