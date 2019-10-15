(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia posted a surprise trade deficit in September as the U.S.-China trade war and a global slowdown continued to weigh on exports in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

Exports contracted for an 11th consecutive month, falling 5.7% from a year ago but not as much as the decline of 6.5% forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. That resulted in a trade deficit of $160.5 million, versus a surplus of $124 million estimated in the survey.

Key Insights

Imports also declined, falling 2.4% to $14.3 billion compared to a year earlier. The median estimate was for a 5.5% drop

Indonesia posted an annual trade deficit of $8.6 billion last year, the widest shortfall since 1975, when the agency began the regular release of data. That prompted the government to adopt a slew of measures, including higher tariffs on some goods, in a bid to curb imports

Bank Indonesia has cut interest rates three times this year to support the economy, while remaining mindful of pressures on the currency. Its next policy decision is due Oct. 24, and policy makers have signaled that the stance remains accommodative

--With assistance from Karlis Salna.

To contact the reporters on this story: Rieka Rahadiana in Jakarta at rrahadiana@bloomberg.net;Viriya Singgih in Jakarta at vsinggih@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Michael S. Arnold

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.