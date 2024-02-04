(Bloomberg) -- One of Indonesia’s three presidential candidates said he would review job creation laws, in the final televised debate ahead of the Feb. 14 vote.

Ganjar Pranowo, the former governor of Central Java, said he had received complaints from labor groups — whom he met the day before the debate — to review laws that are widely perceived as sidelining workers on issues such as severance pay, wages and leave.

Prabowo Subianto, a former military general and former son-in-law of the late Indonesian President Suharto, didn’t address labor issues in his speech. Anies Baswedan, former governor of Jakarta, said there are still 45 million people who don’t have decent jobs because they live in remote cities that lack opportunities.

The Job Creation Law is a key part of the legacy of incumbent President Joko Widodo, who will end his second and final term in October. The law is intended to remove overlapping regulations to make them more investor-friendly.

However, the law has sparked controversy among labor unions and environmental groups, who say it can erode workers’ rights.

Ganjar, who is backed by the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, also pledged to restore the requirement for the state to spend 5% of its budget on health.

Anies criticized the way social assistance is distributed, saying that it shouldn’t be done on the “side of the road,” nor for specific interests. Ganjar agreed, saying that it was the state’s job to create social justice.

“The duty of the state and the government is to ensure that it is right on target and on time,” Ganjar said.

More than 204 million Indonesians will vote on Valentine’s Day to elect new leaders who will shape Southeast Asia’s largest economy for the next five years. Foreign investors will be watching whether the new government will continue or move away from the policies of Jokowi, as the president is widely known.

Prabowo has been leading the polls by a considerable margin, having chosen Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the president’s eldest son as his vice presidential candidate. Jokowi is now being criticized for trying to create a political dynasty, bringing back the era of nepotism and cronyism.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.