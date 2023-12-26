(Bloomberg) -- A nickel-processing facility in Indonesia linked to Chinese metals giant Tsingshan Holding Group has halted operations as police investigate an explosion that left 18 workers dead.

PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel, or ITSS, stopped operations after the blast early Sunday at a furnace in the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park, a representative of the park said. ITSS is under investigation, said Morowali police chief Suprianto, who uses a single name.

ITSS is 50%-owned by Tsingshan Holding Group, which spearheaded the expansion of Indonesia’s nickel industry in the past decade, building plants that process ore and use it to make stainless steel or battery-grade chemicals. The incident was at a blast furnace which produces a semi-processed form of nickel.

The park’s representative said other businesses at the site — which hosts 52 companies — were operating normally. The latest number of deaths was confirmed by police chief Suprianto on Tuesday.

Officials from Indonesia’s industry ministry did not respond to requests for comment. Monday and Tuesday are public holidays in Indonesia. A Tsingshan representative in China didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. local time on Sunday morning at a furnace that was under maintenance, according to a statement released on the same day by the park’s management. Residue leaked out of the furnace and came into contact with flammable items, causing a fire.

--With assistance from Eko Listiyorini and Alfred Cang.

