(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is speeding up vaccination to reach herd immunity as the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus continued to tear through the country.

Vaccination rate in the capital Jakarta, the local virus hotspot, is reaching 70% and its curve of new cases have begun to flatten, Luhut Panjaitan, a senior minister in charge of pandemic response in the economic centers of Java and Bali said in a briefing Thursday.

“We are entering our worst-case scenario” of 70,000 daily cases, said Panjaitan. “We are hoping they won’t exceed 60,000.”

Indonesia is hoping to achieve herd immunity when 70% of its 270 million population is vaccinated. It administered a record-high 2.4 million doses on Wednesday. Still, its daily average for July has hovered at less than 850,000 shots, below its 1-million-a-day target. The government wants to raise that benchmark further to 2 million in August and 2.5 million afterwards.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy surpassed India’s daily Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, close to cementing its position as a new Asian virus epicenter. The country has seen its daily case count cross 40,000 for three straight days -- including a record high of 54,517 on Wednesday.

Mobility has started to reduce and will likely achieve an ideal level in two to three weeks after the government imposed its tightest curb on movements this month to halt the spread of delta, which now accounts for almost all new cases, Panjaitan said.

