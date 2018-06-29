(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, the third increase in six weeks, in a bid to halt a deepening slide in the currency.

The seven-day reverse repurchase rate was raised by 50 basis points to 5.25 percent on Friday. Of the 31 economists surveyed by Bloomberg, 24 predicted a 25 basis-point hike and the rest forecast no change.

While inflation remains subdued and comfortably within the central bank’s 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent target, policy makers are squarely focused on stabilizing the currency. The rupiah has continued to lose ground against the dollar, falling more than 5 percent this year amid an emerging-market sell-off sparked by rising U.S. interest rates.

The rupiah dropped to as low as 14,415 per dollar on Friday, the lowest since October 2015, even after policy makers stepped up action in recent weeks to stem the rout. The central bank has drained $9 billion from its stash of foreign reserves since the end of January.

Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said last week the board stood ready to respond to policy action in the U.S. and Europe. He’s also raised the prospect of adjusting macro-prudential measures to spur growth in the housing sector.

“BI is ready to implement further policies to be pre-emptive, front-loading and ahead of the curve toward the new development of the Fed’s and ECB’s policy course,” Warjiyo said.

