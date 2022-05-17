19m ago
Indonesia Relaxes Mask Mandates, Scraps Traveler Testing Rule
(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia will make wearing masks outdoors optional and remove testing requirement for fully-vaccinated overseas travelers as the local virus situation improves.
Masks are still required for crowded outdoor areas, indoor activities and on public transport, President Joko Widodo said in a Tuesday speech. Those who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or symptoms of a cold are encouraged to still wear masks, he added.
