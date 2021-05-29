(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia released on Friday an Iranian-flagged vessel it had seized four months ago over suspected illegal transfer of crude oil, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

MT Horse “was released after 125 days...and will return to Iranian waters after completing its mission,” IRNA reported, citing a National Iranian Oil Co. statement, without providing further details.

In late January, Indonesian authorities apprehended MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Freya for carrying out a ship-to-ship transfer of oil, shutting off identification systems and spilling oil, according to Indonesia’s Maritime Security Agency. Iran had blamed “technical issues” for the seizure of the tanker.

