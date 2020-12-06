(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is replacing its social affairs minister after he was named a suspect in a bribery investigation.

President Joko Widodo said he will appoint Muhadjir Effendy, coordinating minister for human development and cultural affairs, as acting social affairs minister after Juliari Peter Batubara was declared a suspect in a probe related to an assistance program for the poor during the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement from Widodo came after the Corruption Eradication Commission, known as the KPK, said earlier Sunday on its YouTube account that Batubara and four other people are suspects in the investigation. He has surrendered to officials. Batubara couldn’t be reached on his mobile phone for comment.

“I will not protect those who have gotten involved in corruption and we all believe that the KPK works in a transparent, open, good and professional manner,” Widodo said.

The Social Affairs Ministry said it will ensure that the investigation won’t affect assistance programs for the poor, according to a separate statement on Sunday.

In late November, the anti-graft agency detained the minister of marine affairs and fisheries as part of a separate investigation into possible bribery involving fishing licenses. In that case too, Widodo appointed an acting minister for the ministry.

(Updates with comments from anti-graph agency in paragraph three)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.