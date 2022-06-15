(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo replaced the trade minister in a third cabinet change in his last term as the government sought to contain public fallout after a cooking oil shortage and soaring prices of food staples.

Zulkifli Hasan,a deputy speaker at the People’s Consultative Assembly, will replace Muhammad Lutfi as trade minister overseeing food supply, according to a statement.

