(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia has confirmed its first case of omicron variant of the coronavirus and detected five other probable cases.

The variant was found on Dec. 15 in a cleaning worker at Wisma Atlet, a health facility in Jakarta that’s dedicated for coronavirus handling, according to Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin. Whole genome sequencing is being carried out on the five cases with a definitive result expected in the next three days, he said in a briefing on Thursday.

The country hasn’t found community transmission of omicron cases yet, Sadikin added.

