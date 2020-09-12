Indonesia Reports Over 3,000 Virus Cases for Fifth Straight Day

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s coronavirus cases rose by over 3,000 cases for a fifth consecutive day, the second time that has happened this month, with the highest daily infections reached on Thursday, official data showed.

The health ministry website showed the country had 3,806 new cases in the 24 hours to mid Saturday, with 106 deaths. Total confirmed infections reached 214,746 and there were 8,650 deaths.

The rising coronavirus cases prompted the Jakarta Governor to bring back large social distancing measures for two weeks starting Monday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.