(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s vice-presidential candidates laid out their economic policies in a debate, including pledges to raise taxes for the wealthy and set up a standalone revenue agency.

Much of the attention on Friday night was on President Joko Widodo’s eldest son, a newcomer who was speaking at his first debate. The 36-year-old Gibran Rakabuming Raka joined the fray after a court ruling in October exempted him from the minimum age requirement, letting him become the nation’s youngest VP candidate and campaign alongside Prabowo Subianto.

Senior minister Mahfud MD pledged to fight corruption as the cornerstone of presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo’s economic policy, while Muhaimin Iskandar — VP candidate to Anies Baswedan — plans to tax the rich more and reduce levies for the poor.

Prabowo-Gibran and Ganjar-Mahfud have largely campaigned on the promise of policy continuity, pledging to maintain the business-friendly policies, aggressive infrastructure buildup and electric-vehicle ambitions that Jokowi championed.

Meanwhile, Anies-Muhaimin have positioned themselves as the opposition, pushing for incentives rather than export bans to court EV investments and criticizing unfair economic policies that benefit a select group of people.

Here’s what each of the candidates said about their policy platforms:

Anies Baswedan - Muhaimin Iskandar

Plans to tax the rich more and lower taxes for lower- and middle-income Indonesians while increasing social assistance to boost purchasing power

Some 5% of the state budget will be allocated to youth development including business loans

Plans to build 40 new cities equal to Jakarta to avoid overpopulation in any single city

Urges greater use of private investment in new capital development to ease burden on state budget

Ganjar Pranowo - Mahfud MD

Combating corruption and improving legal certainty will be key to reaching economic growth above 7% by spurring entrepreneurship and investments

Seeks to prioritize economic diplomacy where ambassadors must also promote local products and spur exports

Prabowo Subianto - Gibran Rakabuming Raka

A state revenue agency set outside of finance ministry and reporting directly to the president will improve government receipts and the tax ratio

Infrastructure spending should also go toward social infrastructure to create “Golden Generation” of regional, youth-led and women entrepreneurs

Indonesia should push ahead with downstreaming, with potential to become the world’s “Energy King” given its natural resources

