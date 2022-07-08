(Bloomberg) -- State-owned PT Bank Negara Indonesia is considering strategic options including potentially selling its stake in life insurance business that could value the unit at about $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Jakarta-based lender has held initial discussions with advisers on a potential transaction for its 60% stake in PT BNI Life Insurance, the people said. A deal could include a so-called bancassurance partnership in which an insurer is permitted to sell its products in a bank’s branches and other retail channels for a certain period, the people said.

Japan’s Sumitomo Life Insurance Co., which bought about a 40% stake in BNI Life for $354 million in 2014, is separately speaking with advisers about reviewing its holdings as part of any deal, the people said. Other insurers active in Indonesia have expressed preliminary interest in acquiring part or all of BNI, they said.

BNI Life posted a net income of about 180 billion rupiah ($12 million) in 2021, a 14% increase from a year earlier, according to its annual report. Its total assets stood at around 22.8 trillion rupiah.

Considerations are at an early stage, while a formal sale process may not kick off until later this year, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. BNI and Sumitomo could still decide against any transaction, they added.

BNI continues to evaluate all its activities including its main business as well as its units, Corporate Secretary Mucharom said in response to a Bloomberg News query. There’s no internal discussion or plan to exit the life insurance business until now, he added. Sumitomo Life would like to check BNI’s intentions before considering options for BNI Life, its representative said, declining to comment on the specifics.

A sale would see the two firms follow in the footsteps of lenders in the region selling stakes in their life insurance operations to raise cash and focus on their core banking business.

Last year, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia sold a significant minority stake in its life insurance unit to FWD Group Holdings Ltd. The deal valued PT Asuransi BRI Life at about $1 billion, people familiar with the matter have said. In Hong Kong, AIA Group Ltd. bought the life insurance unit of Bank of East Asia Ltd. and inked a distribution partnership with the lender in a HK$5.07 billion ($646 million) deal.

