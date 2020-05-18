(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.

Indonesia’s budget deficit will widen to 6.27% of gross domestic product this year as the government ramps up stimulus efforts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The projection is more than double the government’s deficit ceiling of 3% of GDP, which President Joko Widodo recently abandoned amid the economic crisis. Indrawati told reporters Monday the government would have to again revise assumptions underpinning the budget.

The revised budget shortfall is equivalent to 1,028.5 trillion rupiah ($69 billion), Indrawati said. The government has now set aside a total of 641.7 trillion rupiah as part of its emergency response to the virus, she said.

