Bank Indonesia sees room to cut interest rates, according to Governor Perry Warjiyo, raising the prospect of Southeast Asia’s biggest economy easing monetary policy in the face of growing risks to growth.

"If we take into account low inflation and economic growth that needs to be pushed, indeed, we already know that there’s room to lower interest rate," Warjiyo told lawmakers on Monday, without giving an indication of timing. "As of now, global financial market condition is still full of uncertainties, whether related to trade war, Brexit, geopolitics etc, which can lead to capital flows reversal and bring risks in financing the current-account deficit."

Central banks around the globe have been shifting to a looser monetary policy position as they look to counter slowing demand with India, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines and Malaysia all cutting rates in recent weeks. While Indonesia’s economy has been growing at about 5%, officials are also becoming increasingly worried about risks to growth, citing an escalation in trade hostilities between the U.S. and China.

Indonesia’s central bank is scheduled to make its next interest rate announcement on Thursday. If it lowers the rate, it would be the first cut since September 2017, and mark the beginning of an unwinding of a tightening cycle that began in May last year.

Only five of the 28 economists surveyed by Bloomberg before the comments from Warjiyo predict the bank to cut interest rates on Thursday.

