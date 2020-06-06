(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia reported a record increase in new coronavirus cases, taking its total number of infections to more than 30,000.

New cases spiked by 993 on Saturday, the country’s largest daily increase, the government’s Covid-19 task force spokesman, Achmad Yurianto, said at a briefing. The latest infections, driven by cases in East Java, pushed Indonesia’s total number to 30,514, the official said. The death toll stands at 1,801.

The record number of new cases comes as the nation’s capital Jakarta is set to ease restrictions put in place to counter the spread of the pandemic, with authorities pushing to reopen Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

The capital will begin transitioning to a lifting of curbs with offices, restaurants and retail outlets permitted to open from June 8, with a 50% capacity limit, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said Thursday.

