(Bloomberg) -- Deaths from Covid-19 in Indonesia exceeded 1,000 for the first time, intensifying the battle to contain a resurgence of infections that has overwhelmed its medical system.

The nation reported 1,040 more deaths in the past 24 hours, double the number just a week ago, latest ministry data show. It registered 34,379 new cases as of Wednesday, also a daily record.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy is preparing a response should daily cases hit 70,000, which would be a worst-case scenario, according to Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, who is overseeing the pandemic response in the country’s most-populated islands of Java and Bali. The government said this week it plans to start importing oxygen to secure supply.

The government has begun enforcing its tightest curbs in Java and Bali as cases surged. Mobility needs to be reduced by 50% to be able to slow the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, which now accounts for 90% of active cases, said Panjaitan.

