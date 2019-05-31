(Bloomberg) -- S&P Global Ratings raised its sovereign credit rating for Indonesia by one level to BBB, citing the Southeast Asian nation’s “strong growth prospects” and prudent fiscal policy. The rupiah, stocks and bonds rallied.

The rating was increased from BBB- and put on a stable outlook, S&P said in a statement. The long-term rating may be raised again if Indonesia’s external settings improve materially from their current levels, or if its fiscal settings improve over the next two years, it said.

“We raised the ratings to reflect Indonesia’s strong economic growth prospects and supportive policy dynamics, which we expect to remain following the re-election of President Joko Widodo recently,” S&P said. “The sovereign ratings on Indonesia continue to be supported by the government’s relatively low debt and its moderate fiscal performance.”

The rating upgrade will be a shot in the arm for President Widodo, known as Jokowi, who’s pledged to bolster growth and expand an ambitious infrastructure drive that’s estimated to cost more than $400 billion in his second term. The rating puts Indonesia at the same level as Hungary and Uruguay, but a notch below the Philippines, which won an upgrade from S&P last month.

"The upgrade validates our view that Indonesia’s fundamentals are sound and reform prospects remain good after the elections," said Euben Paracuelles, an economist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Singapore. "The only element of surprise here was that S&P had a ‘stable’ outlook and hence they skipped changing to ‘positive’ outlook first before upgrading, so arguably this is an earlier than expected upgrade.”

Investors cheered the unexpected rating upgrade with the rupiah jumping as much as 1.1% against the U.S. dollar, set for the biggest gain since Jan. 31. The yield on benchmark 10-year government bonds fell 5 basis points to 7.995%. The benchmark stock index was 0.9% higher when it closed for the midday break before the S&P announcement.

