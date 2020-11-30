(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.

The Indonesian Medical Association of doctors is urging the government to shorten or scrap the year-end holiday entirely to prevent a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

More than 180 doctors have died in the pandemic so far and health workers are suffering heavy fatigue and exhaustion from work, Chairman Daeng M Faqih said in a briefing on Monday.

“From what has happened, it can be seen that cases rose after public holidays that led to crowds gathering,” Faqih said. “We from the association beg, really beg, for the holiday to be scrapped.”

Indonesia, already the site of Southeast Asia’s largest outbreak, added a record number of confirmed cases on Sunday. That came weeks after many people traveled domestically over a long weekend in October. The government is considering whether to shorten the one-and-a-half week holiday in December to prevent another spike.

