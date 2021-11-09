(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s election commission has done simulations to hold national polls on Feb. 21, 2024, despite a lack of agreement on the date.

The commission has consulted lawmakers and the government in an August meeting but there was no deal, Commissioner Evi Novida Ginting said on Tuesday. Instead, President Joko Widodo’s administration pushed for a May 15, 2024, election while parliament is waiting on a consensus that was expected by Oct. 20, or two years before the next president would assume their role.

“We believe that we have the authority to set the date for the election, but before deciding, of course we need to listen to opinions and receive input from all stakeholders,” she added.

The timing of Indonesia’s next election is closely watched amid public concern that Widodo, also known as Jokowi, would seek to extend his final term or push for a constitutional amendment to rule for another five-year round -- a move that he has consistently rejected.

The election commission is preparing for Feb. 21, 2024, as it expects to be able to hold national polls along with legislative and regional elections at the same time without overburdening the budget, Ginting said.

