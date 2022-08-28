(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia once again deferred the imposition of higher fares for ride-hailing motorcycle taxis that were set to come into force on Monday.

The Ministry of Transportation didn’t give a new a deadline for online motorcycle taxi operators to raise minimum tariffs, which would have raised prices by nearly 50% in the capital city of Jakarta. The hike was initially set for Aug. 14, then pushed back to Aug. 29.

“This decision to postpone takes into account various situations and conditions that develop in the community,” spokesperson Adita Irawati said in a statement on Sunday. “The delay is needed to get more input from stakeholders, as well as conduct a review to get the best results.”

Inflation in Southeast Asia’s largest economy is expected to accelerate from a seven-year high of 4.94% amid higher food and energy costs. The government is also considering to raise prices of subsidized fuels to ease the strain on the state budget.

