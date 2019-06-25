(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the economy will probably expand at a slower pace than previously forecast and sees the central bank having ample room to cut interest rates in coming months to help stoke growth.

The U.S.-China trade war is cutting exports, curbing imports and reducing commodity prices, all of which will weigh on economic growth, Indrawati said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Tom Keene and Nejra Cehic in London, where she is attending the Bloomberg Emerging & Frontier Forum.

“These are all the downside risks that Indonesia is going to face when we are talking about the projection of growth,” Indrawati said. “What is our projection for growth for this year: this is still between 5.17% up to 5.2%.”

The government had forecast Southeast Asia’s biggest economy would expand 5.3% this year. The worsening trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies is curbing that outlook, while also putting pressure on the current account deficit, exposing Indonesia to currency risks.

Southeast Asian economies, including Indonesia, see some opportunities from the trade war as businesses look to move production out of China to avoid higher U.S. tariffs, Indrawati said. Indonesia is trying to improve its investment climate in order to take advantage of that, she said.

Room to Maneuver

Indonesia’s central bank was one of the most aggressive rate hikers in Asia last year, raising rates six times by a total of 175 basis points to fend off an emerging-market rout. While regional central banks from Australia to India have all started easing this year, Bank Indonesia has taken a more cautious approach.

The bank left its benchmark rate unchanged when it met on June 20, with Governor Perry Warjiyo making it clear rate cuts are on the horizon and that it’s now simply a matter of timing and magnitude. “We see a lot of room for them to actually maneuver within the second half of this year,” Indrawati said.

The central bank “will find the right timing” to move, and given the low and stable inflation environment, “there is always room for them to do this adjustment,” she said.

