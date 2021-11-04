(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s economy decelerated in the third quarter after the nation imposed its harshest lockdown to contain a record spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths from the delta variant.

Gross domestic product in the quarter rose 3.51% from a year ago, the statistics bureau announced Friday, down from 7.07% growth in the second quarter, as the virus wave peaked in July and August. That undershot both the median estimate of 3.88% in a Bloomberg survey of economists and the government’s projection of 4.5%.

Indonesia ordered people to stay home and shut most businesses in the third quarter as the highly infectious delta variant sent Covid caseloads skyrocketing, inundating hospitals and spurring a race to vaccinate a million people a day. GDP growth for July-September was 1.55% compared to the previous quarter on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, lower than the 1.9% seen by economists.

While consumption and foreign direct investment stalled due to the outbreak, soaring prices of commodities have been a lifeline for Indonesia, a top exporter of coal and palm oil. Outbound shipments hit an all-time high in August, while the trade surplus surged to more than $4 billion in the third quarter.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy expects the recovery to regain pace this quarter as the outbreak is brought under control and movement curbs are relaxed. Improved manufacturing activity and retail sales should add to export momentum and drive full-year GDP, which the finance ministry last month said it expects to grow at 4%. The government had earlier set a target range of 3.7%-4.5% for this year.

Bank Indonesia says it will keep its policy interest rate at a record low until the economy is on steadier footing, likely deferring any increase until late next year. The central bank also could maintain looser policy on down-payments for home and auto purchases until 2023 to spur lending.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.