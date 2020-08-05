(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s economy contracted in the second quarter for the first time since the Asian Financial Crisis more than two decades ago, as movement restrictions to contain the coronavirus outbreak took a toll on Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Gross domestic product contracted 5.32% from a year ago, data from the statistics bureau showed Wednesday. That was worse than the median estimate of a 4.72% contraction in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Compared to the previous quarter, GDP contracted 4.19%, worse than the 3.65% drop expected by economists.

Key Insights

The government has lowered its growth forecasts several times already and now sees GDP in a range of -0.4% to 1% for the year. The central bank has cut its own estimate to 0.9%-1.9%

Retail sales in the consumption-reliant economy have taken a knock amid the pandemic, while manufacturing continues to contract, as the latest purchasing managers index shows. Indonesia’s exports, dominated by commodities such as coal and palm oil, have shown some improvement in recent months

The government is trying to ramp up its stimulus spending after disbursing only 141 trillion rupiah ($9.7 billion), or 20% of the 695.2 trillion rupiah it has allocated for fiscal support

Get More

Bank Indonesia has cut interest rates by 100 basis points this year and agreed to finance the widening budget deficit by buying billions of dollars worth of sovereign bonds directly from the government

President Joko Widodo has said the economy is showing signs of recovery from the second-quarter slump, with household consumption, purchasing power and money circulation in rural areas rebounding. However, the virus outbreak, which shows no signs of abating, and could weigh on that outlook

