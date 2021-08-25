(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s approval rating fell to the lowest in five years, as the coronavirus pandemic is set to curb economic growth further.

About 59% of respondents are satisfied with the president, the lowest level since March 2016, according to a survey released by Indikator Politik on Wednesday. That compares with 64% in April and 65% in July last year, Executive Director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said in a briefing. His popularity was stable at 70% from February 2019 until February 2020, he said.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy is projected to expand 3.7%-4.5% for the full year, held back by prolonged restrictions on mobility that were only eased in August after record increase in infections and fatalities from the delta variant in the previous months. The government has shifted away from its previous goal of herd immunity, preparing instead to live with the virus while speeding up vaccinations.

“We see dissatisfaction from the public in the implementation of the latest virus curbs,” Muhtadi said. “Many people are losing their jobs and income.” More than 72% respondents said their income dropped in July, he added.

The survey conducted in July 30 to Aug. 4 involved 1,220 respondents across the nation, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9%, according to the institute.

An earlier survey by Lembaga Survei Indonesia institute published in July also revealed similar popularity levels for Jokowi, as the president is popularly called.

