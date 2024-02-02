Feb 2, 2024
Indonesia’s Jokowi Denies Cabinet Rifts Ahead Of Election
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia President Joko Widodo denied there are rifts within his cabinet following reports that several ministers are mulling resignations over unhappiness that the leader is seen as interfering in the coming election.
“The cabinet is working as per normal. There are no problems,” Jokowi, as the president is better known, told local reporters on the sidelines of an event on Friday.
Speculation has been mounting in recent weeks that some of Jokowi’s ministers, including his finance chief Sri Mulyani Indrawati, are weighing resignations amid mounting criticisms against the incumbent leader who’s seen as interfering in the Feb. 14 election.
Read more: Jokowi Cabinet Shows Cracks With Finance Chief Weighing Exit
Though Jokowi has yet to publicly endorse a candidate, he is seen backing current Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto behind the scenes. Prabowo, who is paired with Jokowi’s eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is currently leading opinion polls by a wide margin over his rivals.
Indonesia is less than two weeks away from the presidential election, where some 204 million people will choose a new leader and administration.
--With assistance from Norman Harsono.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
