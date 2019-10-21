(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo asked the nation’s opposition leader and the founder of its biggest startup to join a revamped cabinet as he puts the Southeast Asian nation on a path to become a $7 trillion economy.

Prabowo Subianto, the president’s challenger in the 2014 and 2019 elections, told reporters he was offered a ministerial post in the defense sector after meeting with Widodo in Jakarta on Monday. Nadiem Makarim, the 35-year-old co-founder of ride-hailing service Gojek, said he was also offered a cabinet post.

Jokowi, as the 58-year-old president is known, was sworn in for a second and final five-year term on Sunday, pledging to overhaul a host of laws hindering investment and job creation. He wants to boost the size of the $1 trillion economy to $7 trillion by 2045 and lift per-capita income to 320 million rupiah ($22,656) by then.

The full cabinet is expected to be announced and sworn in Wednesday after the president initially indicated he would name his new team on Monday.

Jokowi met with several high profile figures who may get cabinet posts, including the following:

Subianto, chairman of the Gerindra party

Makarim, co-founder of Indonesia’s first startup unicorn Gojek

Airlangga Hartarto, chairman of Golkar party and currently industry minister

Mohammad Mahfud Mahmodin, a former Constitutional Court judge

Erick Thohir, a successful businessman who spearheaded the president’s election campaign team

Gojek’s 35-Year-Old Chief Is Joining Indonesia’s New Cabinet

Jokowi said he’s looking for fresh energy in his new team.

“I want elected ministers to be innovative, productive, hardworking and fast,” he said on Twitter. “A figure who is not stuck in a monotonous routine. Our task is not only to make and implement policies, but to ensure that people enjoy services and development outcomes.”

--With assistance from Rieka Rahadiana.

To contact the reporters on this story: Karlis Salna in Jakarta at ksalna@bloomberg.net;Viriya Singgih in Jakarta at vsinggih@bloomberg.net;Arys Aditya in Jakarta at aaditya5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Thomas Kutty Abraham at tabraham4@bloomberg.net;Ruth Pollard at rpollard2@bloomberg.net;Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.