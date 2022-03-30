Mar 30, 2022
Indonesia’s Jokowi Reiterates He Will Obey Constitution on Term Extension
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo reiterated that he will obey the constitution when it comes to whether he would seek a third term in power.
Jokowi, as the president is known, was asked for his comment on how the people he visited at airports and markets during his Java trip called for him to serve a third term. “What’s named the people’s wish, I have often heard calls like that,” he said on Wednesday. “But what is clear, our constitution is clear. We must obey, must follow the constitution.”
Jokowi Ally Says Possible to Change Rules, Extend Time in Power
His key ally Luhut Panjaitan, coordinating minister for investment and maritime affairs, has said it’s possible to change the constitution to extend Jokowi’s time beyond the current two-term limit, as it would only depend on whether the move gets support from parliament and the People’s Consultative Assembly. The president is serving his final term, which is set to end in 2024.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:34
Canadian songwriters made on average $67 in royalties from digital platforms in 2021
-
2:35
OPEC+ refuses to deviate from gradual oil output hikes
-
9:25
Industrial land shortage threatens Canada's trade future: Vancouver port CEO
-
6:31
'Full-scale attack on Canadian home prices': BMO economist
-
5:27
Canadian beef consumers could get a break as price fixing class action lawsuit filed
-
3:17
Tesla dodges nickel crisis with secret deal locking in supplies