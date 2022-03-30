(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo reiterated that he will obey the constitution when it comes to whether he would seek a third term in power.

Jokowi, as the president is known, was asked for his comment on how the people he visited at airports and markets during his Java trip called for him to serve a third term. “What’s named the people’s wish, I have often heard calls like that,” he said on Wednesday. “But what is clear, our constitution is clear. We must obey, must follow the constitution.”

His key ally Luhut Panjaitan, coordinating minister for investment and maritime affairs, has said it’s possible to change the constitution to extend Jokowi’s time beyond the current two-term limit, as it would only depend on whether the move gets support from parliament and the People’s Consultative Assembly. The president is serving his final term, which is set to end in 2024.

