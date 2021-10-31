(Bloomberg) --

Indonesian President Joko Widodo proposed the establishment of a vaccinated travel lane with Australia to improve tourism and economic ties between both countries.

Under such an arrangement, fully-vaccinated people arriving from Indonesia and Australia will be able to enter without having to undergo quarantine requirements. Further recognition of both countries’ vaccination certificates will help accelerate travel as well, Widodo, known as Jokowi, told Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a meeting on Saturday on the sidelines of Group of 20 leaders’ summit.

Indonesia relaxed travel restrictions in early October. It cut down quarantine periods to five days from eight, and reopened tourist hotspot Bali to foreign visitors.

Jokowi Pushes for Southeast Asian Travel Arrangement

The country is on a drive to vaccinate 208 million people. More than 73 million people have received their full Covid-19 inoculation regime as of Saturday, official data show.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.