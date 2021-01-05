(Bloomberg) -- President Joko Widodo is set to get vaccinated against the coronavirus on Jan. 13, which would kick off Indonesia’s inoculation program.

Jokowi, as he’s commonly known, will receive the shots along with public and army representatives as a way to build confidence of the vaccines, said Heru Budi Hartono, head of the presidential secretariat. The event will be televised for the people to witness, he added.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy has already received shipment of 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. It’s waiting on the local food and drug regulator to issue emergency use authorization for the shots to begin inoculating its population, with a target of reaching 181.5 million by March 2022.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.